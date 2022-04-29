Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois

A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he fatally struck a Knox County deputy in Henry County while fleeing from police.

Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City, Illinois, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing and alluding, a Class 4 felony.

He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is set for May 9.

Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful...
Daylon K. Richardson, 22, is charged with two counts of murder, a Class M felony, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing and alluding, a Class 4 felony.(KWQC/Illinois State Police)

“The Illinois State Police are terribly sorry to report the Deputy was killed in the line of duty,” Illinois State Police said in a media release. “We understand members of our law enforcement community and the public want answers. The investigative team will be working around the clock to get those answers and we will update everyone in the hours and days ahead.”

According to troopers, the Galesburg Police Department responded about 8 a.m. Friday to a report of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg.

Two officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as Richardson, continued to drive north on US Highway 150.

Troopers said a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy set up spike strips at the intersection of US Highway 150 at 150 Avenue, in Henry County, where he was struck by Richardson’s car.

The car then crashed into a field north of the intersection. Galesburg police arrested Richardson after a brief foot chase, according to troopers.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 2 was requested to investigate the death of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The name of the deputy has not been released as of early Friday night.

According to troopers, Galesburg City Hall has been designated as the collection point for anyone wishing to support the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with food, flowers, or gifts.

Copyright 2022 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SCCPSS Interim Assistant Principal pleads guilty to oxycodone distribution offenses
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm
Police lights
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Congress Street
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor

Latest News

Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east
Police investigate a shooting at the Balcony Bar in Uptown New Orleans that left six people...
6 people shot at popular New Orleans bar on first weekend of Jazz Fest
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes rip through suburb in Kansas
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Tornadoes tear through parts of Kansas
The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe...
Correspondents’ gala offers political normalcy despite COVID