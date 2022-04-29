Diaper giveaway happening this weekend in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - On Saturday, the Hinesville Library will be the site of a diaper giveaway thanks to an organization called Over The Moon Savannah. Organizers say they’re happy to help parents who need it.

Around 3,500 diapers are set to be distributed to parents in Hinesville. It’s made possible through donation bins set up around Savannah, as well as a partnership with area groups, like the United Way of the Coastal Empire. Their mission is to help combat diaper need in the area.

“We do accept open packages as well. Instead of throwing them away, or you know, stuffing them in your closet, we can take those open packs and make sure they get to people who need them.”

Organizers say they’ve seen an increased need for diapers and hygiene supplies as a result of today’s high prices.

“With inflation and prices going up, even the smaller bottles of shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste and things like that, they’re more expensive than they ever have been. So, when we’re taking these donations, we’re giving them to people who wouldn’t otherwise have access to them, and that’s the most important thing.”

So far, Over the Moon Savannah plans to supply diapers for 40 people tomorrow, with other distributions planned for the future.

Saturday’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.