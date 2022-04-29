Early voting begins next week for special election in Hilton Head

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Board of voter registration and elections say they try be as transparent with the community as possible before every election.

The first opportunity of the year to cast your ballot in Beaufort County is now just days away with the Hilton Head special election for public service district four opening up on May 2nd for early voting. Now, that’ll be followed just two weeks later by early voting for the June primaries and that combination of things makes for a unique situation.

Marie Smalls, the Director of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections in Beaufort County, said, “For the first time since I’ve been the director we’ll be conducting two in person absentee processes at the same time.”

Friday, Smalls’ office held their annual public test where members of the community are shown how the systems work.

“If you understand the process that we go through to prepare for the election, I think that will only enhance the public trust.”

This public test took around an hour in 2021 but this year it took almost three hours as this group asked a lot of questions, which Smalls says opens the dialogue just as they hope.

“Beaufort county has a lot of folks from different states and every state does elections differently. It’s good for them to understand how things are done in their state and in their county.”

Election day for the Hilton Head special election is May 31st and for the primaries June 14th.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.