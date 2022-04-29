Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Early voting begins next week for special election in Hilton Head

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Board of voter registration and elections say they try be as transparent with the community as possible before every election.

The first opportunity of the year to cast your ballot in Beaufort County is now just days away with the Hilton Head special election for public service district four opening up on May 2nd for early voting. Now, that’ll be followed just two weeks later by early voting for the June primaries and that combination of things makes for a unique situation.

Marie Smalls, the Director of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections in Beaufort County, said, “For the first time since I’ve been the director we’ll be conducting two in person absentee processes at the same time.”

Friday, Smalls’ office held their annual public test where members of the community are shown how the systems work.

“If you understand the process that we go through to prepare for the election, I think that will only enhance the public trust.”

This public test took around an hour in 2021 but this year it took almost three hours as this group asked a lot of questions, which Smalls says opens the dialogue just as they hope.

“Beaufort county has a lot of folks from different states and every state does elections differently. It’s good for them to understand how things are done in their state and in their county.”

Election day for the Hilton Head special election is May 31st and for the primaries June 14th.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SCCPSS Interim Assistant Principal pleads guilty to oxycodone distribution offenses
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm
Police lights
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Congress Street
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor

Latest News

THE News at 5
Early voting begins next week for special election in Hilton Head
THE News at 4:30
Voters prepare for early voting in Liberty County
Voters prepare for early voting in Liberty County
Voters prepare for early voting in Liberty County
Georgia Governor Republican Primary Debate Part 2