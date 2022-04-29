Mrs. Jones Street: Famous Savannah cat passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’ve ever been at the intersection of Jones Street and Bull, you may have encountered her before...

Our Curtis Franklin took to downtown Savannah to find out more about the character known as ‘Mrs. Jones Street.’

Jones Street, one of Savannah’s most iconic locations, where tourists flock every year, some for their newest screensaver, plays host to its own icon…

“Miss Jones Street.”

Mrs. Jones Street - She’s become synonymous with the Spanish moss-garnished live oaks and the street’s jagged cobblestone surface.

“We started noticing her a few years after we bought down here – we weren’t living here permanently – and people would always come by and say, ‘Oh yes! We saw her the last time we were in Savannah!”

“Tourists would come back year to year and look for her or ask for her if they hadn’t seen her in a few days.”

Your best bet to run into Mrs. Jones Street is along this sidewalk, for a chance to stop and see her… chat with her… and maybe even, *pet* her.

“Isn’t it funny that they named her, and I didn’t know this, Miss Jones Street? And they said she was the most photographed cat in Savannah”

Better known to her loved ones as Cottontail, this cat has an air of independence that keeps Kathy Nicotra from calling herself anything but Cottontail’s caretaker.

“She would sit at the door and meow so loudly and I’d say, ‘no, I’m not letting you out.’ But what are you going to do with a cat like that?”

And now, one of Cottontail’s favorite hangout spots, is being transformed into a place to remember her.

“She loved people. And she made you know she loved you.”

When I asked Kathy how she wanted Cottontail remembered, her request was simple.

“A picture of her at the corner that could always stay there so that people could say hello to her all the time.”

And I doubt there’d be any objections.

