New electric vehicle charging stations on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island has made a big step in being more sustainable. For the first time, the island has three electric vehicle charging stations.

These stations can be found right near the entrance of the North Beach parking lot. The idea is that while you wait for your car to charge you can go have some fun on the beach.

Through a partnership with Georgia Power, these three stations are now ready and available for use. Georgia Power representatives say these stations are especially important now with more people buying electric vehicles.

Georgia Power handles the price which is based on how long it takes to charge the car. City leaders say they expect these will get used a lot since residents and visitors alike have been asking for it. They do want to stress that if you’re not actively charging your car you cannot park in one of the spots.

”The two on the left here are trickle chargers. Those will take anywhere from 4-6 hours to charge your vehicle depending on how low your battery is. The one on the right, the turbo charger, will charge your car within an hour. That one is a little more expensive,” said Tybee Island city engineer Pete Gulbronson.

Georgia Power says starting today and for the next 30 days people can charge their cars here for free. After the 30 days, the rates will apply.

