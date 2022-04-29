New welcome center coming to the I-95 exit towards Darien

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re traveling on I-95 in south Georgia, you’ve likely passed Exit 49 for Darien. This exit is about to get a whole new welcome center that local leaders hope will bring you in for a visit.

In just a few weeks, this building behind me will serve as the new welcoming point to Darien and McIntosh County.

Darien-McIntosh County Chamber of Commerce Director Alexandra Smetana is putting some of the final touches on the new welcome center. The project is a couple years in the making, and is made possible through SPLOST dollars.

It will feature a coffee bar, a conference room, and displays of McIntosh County history, attractions, and even Darien’s famous sea monster – Altie. Smetana says she hopes it will encourage people to stop and explore the county.

“They see the exit and think, oh that’s Darien. No, this is just a gateway to Darien and all the other things McIntosh County has to offer. As far as the north end, we have Shellman Bluff, we have a beautiful golf course, we have Sapelo Island, we have Blackbeard Island. Unfortunately, the first impression was this exit.”

Phase two of the project includes building a dog park, electronic charging stations, and a playground.

The grand opening for the new building is set for June.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.