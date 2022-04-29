One-on-one with Georgia Republican Governor candidate Kandiss Taylor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp and former Senator David Perdue are not the only candidates in the race for Georgia’s Republican primary for Governor.

The other candidates didn’t meet our polling threshold to be included in the debate but we did extend an invitation to interview each of them.

Kandiss Taylor was the only candidate to accept our offer.

Jesus, Guns, and Babies.

Morality over Money.

And the Candidate for ‘We the People.’

Kandiss Taylor may not be leading in the polls for the Republican primary - but she is certainly making a name for herself.

“I’m real. I’m relatable because I’m one of the people.”

Taylor is an educator, wife, and mother of 3 from Baxley.

Her campaign’s web site says she’s spent 19 years working in various roles in Georgia public schools.

She said she got into this race because she’s tired what she calls “establishment politicians.”

Taylor says her top priorities are drug and prison reform... education... eliminating the state’s income tax... and immigration.

“What we have to do first of all is secure our borders of Georgia. We can’t allow all of this illegal activity coming in. Not just the drugs, but the illegal people who are coming in across our border.”

Taylor says drug and prison reform are also needed.

The issue hits home for her.

“Gangs are running the prisons. They have drugs in there, they have cell phones. My brother’s in prison right now for drugs. He calls me high. He uses drugs more in prison than he was on the street.”

Taylor, an educator herself, believes there is a war underway for the minds of America’s next generation.

“We have a huge issue with critical race theory teaching oppression to our children and teaching racial division. We have a huge issue with social-emotional learning, that teaches communism. It teaches children to be all in their feelings, and it kills their passion and the American dream.”

Taylor has also made headlines for her comments on the separation of Church and State.

Critics fear she does not respect the need for the two to remain separate.

Taylor says, her comments are misunderstood but she isn’t backing down.

“We’re in the bible belt. We’re moral people, we love Jesus. My slogan’s Jesus, guns and babies, and that kind of just happened when I made my slogan. And I’ve had people just attack me and rip me apart for it. But we have a country because of God.”

Taylor says, regardless of what party you vote for, Americans have a common enemy: establishment politics.

“There are many issues in Georgia, and I think a lot of it is coming from establishment politicians on both sides of the aisle that care about making money. They’re not caring about the people and humanitarian issues; they care about making money. We have to get back to the people.”

Despite the polls, Taylor says she believes she’ll be in a runoff with Governor Kemp... and she believes she will win.

