Police: 13 men arrested after trying to solicit children for sex during internet sting operation

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas made more than a dozen arrests this week during a recent internet sex sting operation.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that 13 men in total were taken into custody in a joint operation with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program.

Officials said the task force was joined by the LVMPD Vice Section and numerous federal partners over a two-day operation from April 26-27 in which individuals posed as children online and were solicited by the men for sex.

A meeting was set and the suspects were arrested, according to the LVMPD.

Officers urged parents to speak to their kids about the dangers posed by strangers online and to review their social media chat histories.

