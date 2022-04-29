Registration is open for Savannah’s Summer Fun and Safety Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Registration is open for the City of Savannah’s Summer Fun and Safety program which includes a variety of camps for kids from elementary school aged, all the way to high schoolers.

For several weeks now, city leaders have been getting the word out that registration for Savannah’s Summer Fun and Safety Program is open.

And the city is taking a different approach this year, opening up camps to cater to elementary, middle and high school kids who are interested in anything from sports to art to business.

“The City of Savannah has those young people covered this summer.”

“This summer, the City of Savannah is hosting a variety of camps. There’s art camps, there’s enrichment camps, there are entrepreneurship camps, the pools are open...so there’s a lot of different activities to experience this summer,” said Kerri Reid.

Reid, the Director of Savannah’s Human Services Department, says the different approach to summer camps is meant to cater to even more kids city-wide.

“I think especially coming out of COVID, this is a chance for them to socialize, for them to meet new friends and to re-engage. We’ve been trapped behind our computers with Zoom, and Zoom classrooms. This is a chance to get out and have some fun, old-fashioned fun. Back at the pool, back out with pop-up activities, and just, you know, communing again with friends and family.”

Reid says in addition to the experience for the kids, the camps can also benefit working parents over the summer months.

“We do become a place where working parents can go, for their children...they can go back to work and know that their children are in a safe environment, where there’s ongoing programming with people who care about them, and feel good about that.”

Reid points out spots are limited with these camps, first come, first served. If you’re interested, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.