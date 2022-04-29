Sky Cams
Rescue Me Friday: Vince

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah dog lovers have been waiting three years for the return of Doggie Carnival - this weekend, that wait ends with the return of the popular event to Forsyth Park.

Doggie Carnival benefits the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for the Humane Society - she joins us every week for Rescue Me Friday with a dog available for adoption.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

