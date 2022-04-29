Sky Cams
Richmond Hill Farmers Market open every Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The chance to support buy fresh, local produce, support local vendors, and enjoy sense of community are all coming back to one place this weekend in Richmond Hill.

The Farmers Market is returning Saturday after going dormant for a few years.

Jackie Montesino, one of the organizers responsible for bringing this back, joined WTOC on Morning Break.

