Savannah City Council approves payment for night management program

Savannah City Council to consider exploring night management plan
Savannah City Council to consider exploring night management plan(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an $80,000 effort to address nighttime-related issues in the city of Savannah.

It’s called a night management program.

Designed to look at issues like public safety, traffic, tourism, noise and alcohol control city-wide.

City council approving the one time payment of $80,000 dollars during their meeting Thursday night.

The city manager says he expects the study to take months before recommendations are presented to council.

