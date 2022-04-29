Savannah City Council approves payment for night management program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an $80,000 effort to address nighttime-related issues in the city of Savannah.

It’s called a night management program.

Designed to look at issues like public safety, traffic, tourism, noise and alcohol control city-wide.

City council approving the one time payment of $80,000 dollars during their meeting Thursday night.

The city manager says he expects the study to take months before recommendations are presented to council.

