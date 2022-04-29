Savannah Country Day Seniors take final ride

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Believe it or not, Friday was the last day of school for seniors at Savannah Country Day School.

But before they head off on their next adventure, they took one last ride down memory lane.

“It’s not a typical day at school. We don’t have classes, it’s just a fun day pretty much,” said senior Ty Schneider.

Seniors at Savannah Country Day got to ride to school together one last time Friday.

“We took a bike ride over here for our last day and we’re just having a fun day to celebrate our last day here,” said senior Mya Felser.

The Class of 2022 greeted by family and friends.

“It means so much because we’ve worked so hard and spent so long here. It’s just so special that everyone gets to come, and we get to celebrate our last day with everyone that we love,” senior Reese Ritchie says.

A celebration honoring all their hard work and marking the end of their time at County Day.

“This is kind of a bittersweet moment that we’ve been looking forward to for the past 14 years,” said senior Charlton Strong.

“It really hasn’t set in yet that this is our last day. It’s kind of, year, bittersweet,” added fellow senior Grace Wilson.

“We’re going to try not to cry,” Ritchie and Felser said.

Of course, given the past couple of years, this day may mean a bit more for this group of seniors.

“I feel really lucky just because the seniors before us didn’t really get a normal senior year. I think we probably lucked out and got to do all the traditions this year. I feel very lucky,” said Wilson.

But perhaps if the pandemic taught them anything it’s that when life knocks you down, you get back up again.

“Having a lot of fun out here,” said Schneider.

Leaving them prepared for whatever comes next.

“It’s been a great foundation and we know they’re ready for their next chapter,” said SCDS parent Laura Celaya

“We hope,” joked fellow parent Tracey London.

Which is a little easier knowing it’s a ride they won’t have to make alone.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.