Savannah, Pooler Fire conduct joint training, familiarization exercises

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a joint training exercise that is strengthening the working relationship of two first responder agencies in Chatham County.

Firefighters from Savannah Fire and Pooler Fire have been training this week, running rescue drills and learning to work together as a team in mutual aid situations.

WTOC spoke with Pooler’s fire chief about why this kind of training is necessary and helps enhance public safety.

“Our borders out here as everybody knows are so intertwined it’s hard to figure out. One side of the street’s one, the other side of the street is somebody else, and the street in the middle might be a third municipality,” said Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons.

Chief Simmons says when Savannah Fire Chief Derik Minard took over, he recognized a need for the two departments to develop a closer working relationship.

“We’ve never really had anything formal. We’ve always assisted each other if we called, but we wanted to do a little more formal training so we know what we have. We all have equipment, there’s different types, operates a little differently, but it performs the same task,” said Chief Simmons.

Through familiarization, and joint drills simulating firefighting and rescue situations, Chief Simmons says faster more efficient responses will come easier.

“The ultimate goal of what it’s going to be, is automatically we’re going to send the closest units to get to the scene quicker to make things work better,” Simmons said.

Chief Simmons gave the example of responses to accidents at the Dean Forest, I-16 intersection.

Right now, Pooler Fire and Savannah Fire typically send at least two units each. Through mutual aid, each department would instead send only one.

“Instead of five units or six units going, we’ll have the two. Saves resources, keeps units available for other calls, and it will make it a little more efficient all the way around.”

Chief Simmons said the training is ongoing, and could also extend to other agencies that neighbor Pooler in the future.

