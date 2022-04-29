Small Business Recovery Program will provide financial assistance to businesses impacted by Covid-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s Small Business Recovery Program is providing financial assistance to small businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible businesses can get up to $10,000 dollars in the form of federal grants. Those have been made available by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Businesses may be eligible based on the following prequalification requirements:

Be a for-profit business in operation as of January 1, 2020

Your business must be located within the city of Savannah

Have 10 or fewer employees

The COVID-19 pandemic has directly impacted business operations

Have not received other federal funds for the same eligible business expenses

Applications will be available to pick up beginning May 2 at the following locations: Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center, 425 Pennsylvania Ave.; Savannah Entrepreneurial Center, 801 East Gwinnett St.; Moses Jackson Advancement Center, 1410 Richard St.

Businesses that are interested are encourage to join the Human Services Department Small Business Recovery Program for in-person information sessions. Those are happening Monday, May 2 and Saturday, May 7 at 10 A.M. They will be at the Pennsylvania Avenue Resource Center (PARC) at 425 Pennsylvania Avenue.

There will also be an evening information session on Wednesday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Coastal Georgia Center at 305 Fahm Street.

A virtual information session will also be held Thursday May 5 via zoom: savannahga.zoom.us/j/8750215769.

