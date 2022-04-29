Spring Fling returns to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The stage is set for the return of an event expected to draw 10,000 people to Richmond Hill on Saturday. That is the return of the Spring Fling...aiming to help local families in need.

Randy Bocook, a Spring Fling sponsor, says, “it’s just gotten a lot bigger and a lot better.”

The Richmond Hill Fire Department hosts the free event in an effort to raise money for their Operation Presents Under the Tree.

Giving back to local families in need.

“We’ve helped families that have had pediatric cancer. We’ve been able to help families moving in to a new apartments and have needed bedding for their children. So we’ve been able to grow the program due to the success of the Spring Fling,” said Brendon Greene, the Richmond Hill Fire Chief.

And after the pandemic put a pause on the festivities the last few years, organizers are expecting a big rebound this weekend.

“We’re expecting this to be the biggest Spring Fling we’ve had. We haven’t been able to have it the past two years due to Covid.”

Fire officials say they’ve been able to help nearly 160 families in recent years.

And with recent tornadoes in North Bryan County, organizers say the need this year could be greater than ever.

“Our goal every year is to help 100% of the families in need and thankfully throughout the history of this program, we’ve been able to do that. So we certainly hope to be able to do that this year.”

But ahead of the live music, corn hole competitions and car shows...organizers say they’re keeping focused on the event’s goals.

“Two reasons, two ways and two really important things: Getting the community together for a big event and then we’re also raising money for people in need in the area,” said Bocook.

The Spring Fling runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at J. F. Gregory Park.

