Tollbooths being removed along the entryway to Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - The tollbooths along the entryway to Hilton Head Island are now partially gone! The toll fee itself was lifted at the start of this year, but S-C-D-O-T says soon enough you won’t even notice it was ever there.

As cars fly through. demolition crews work to tear down the toll plaza on 278. SCDOT says a crane will be taking out beams and complete the first step of their plan.

The project is on schedule right now, and they hope to keep it that way.

Pete Poore, the director of communications for SCDOT, said, “stage two should start in about two weeks and of course that means closing the outside two lanes and opening the two middle lanes.”

This all happening now in the middle of peak tourist season, something Poore says they’re taking into account with contingencies.

“If we need to close one of those two open lanes that would only be done temporarily, and it would only be done at night, and certainly not on a weekend.”

Mostly, it’ll remain two lanes both ways until the demolition is done. Poore says that demolition and paving has to happen before winter.

“When December comes we can no longer re-pave the road with asphalt because it’s too cold.”

He says that’s something they certainly don’t have to worry about now and want to take advantage of.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.