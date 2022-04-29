Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Tollbooths being removed along the entryway to Hilton Head Island

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - The tollbooths along the entryway to Hilton Head Island are now partially gone! The toll fee itself was lifted at the start of this year, but S-C-D-O-T says soon enough you won’t even notice it was ever there.

As cars fly through. demolition crews work to tear down the toll plaza on 278. SCDOT says a crane will be taking out beams and complete the first step of their plan.

The project is on schedule right now, and they hope to keep it that way.

Pete Poore, the director of communications for SCDOT, said, “stage two should start in about two weeks and of course that means closing the outside two lanes and opening the two middle lanes.”

This all happening now in the middle of peak tourist season, something Poore says they’re taking into account with contingencies.

“If we need to close one of those two open lanes that would only be done temporarily, and it would only be done at night, and certainly not on a weekend.”

Mostly, it’ll remain two lanes both ways until the demolition is done. Poore says that demolition and paving has to happen before winter.

“When December comes we can no longer re-pave the road with asphalt because it’s too cold.”

He says that’s something they certainly don’t have to worry about now and want to take advantage of.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SCCPSS Interim Assistant Principal pleads guilty to oxycodone distribution offenses
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm
Police lights
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Congress Street
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor

Latest News

Families brought more than 100 books to WTOC’s Books to Kids drive
Families brought more than 100 books to WTOC’s Books to Kids drive
THE News at 7
Spring Fling returns to Richmond Hill
Spring Fling returns to Richmond Hill
Spring Fling returns to Richmond Hill
THE News at 6
Tollbooths being removed along the entryway to Hilton Head Island
THE News at 6
Savannah, Pooler Fire conduct joint training, familiarization exercises