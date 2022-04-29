Voters prepare for early voting in Liberty County

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Old Liberty County Courthouse is one of two early voting locations open starting Monday for voters to cast their ballots ahead of the May primary.

These women are hard at work preparing for the start to early voting. Due to redistricting, your regular voting precinct may have changed.

Ronda Walthour, the Liberty County Elections Supervisor, said, “we’ve been doing our due diligence since our redistricting process to send out letters and fliers to let people know we’ve had changes. Precinct cards will be mailed out shortly prior to the election, we’re just waiting on those to come back from the Secretary of State.”

The second location for early voting is the Liberty County Complex in Midway. The two locations open Monday and run until May 20th. All polling locations will be open for election day on the 24th – a full list can be found on the Liberty County website. Walthour says the state’s new election laws have also created some changes.

“We have to post every day by 10:30, how many ballots have been issued, how many people have come in to vote, how many people have requested ballots, it’s a lot more than we used to have to do. We have to make sure nobody is passing water in the lines.”

Walthour says it’s important to remember to bring your ID to vote. She also says they expect a large turnout.

“I’m expecting a lot. I’m pushing for everyone to come in for advance voting. We want to get you in and out so you don’t have to ride around on May 24th looking for your precinct and wondering where you’re supposed to be.”

And if you’re not sure where your precinct is, you can find that information on the secretary of state’s website, or by reaching out to the Liberty County Board of Elections.

Walthour says they’re still looking for volunteers to work the polling locations for the May primary.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.