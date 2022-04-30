Families brought more than 100 books to WTOC’s Books to Kids drive

WHITEMARSH ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC got more than 100 donations Friday for our books to kids drive at Walmart on Whitemarsh Island.

People stopped by all day...including the kids.

“My mom came and she wanted me to help give the books to kids,” said Lucy Williams, a book donor.

Donors helped us get closer to our 3,000 book goal by keeping them coming.

“The Cat [in the Hat] Dr. Seuss, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish and Disney 5 minute snuggle stories,” said Jim Drinnon, a book donor.

They’re hoping to pass them on to a kid in need.

“I knew I had a lot of books at home...some to spare that my daughter already read through,” said Shelley Mills, a book donor.

They had handfuls, bags and some even crates of books. Most of the parents were on the same page.

“These days, especially education, is often overlooked,” said David Noland, a book donor from Colorado. “It seems most of the kids are worried about fame, Instagram and social media so to put the focus about where it needs to be it really warms my heart.”

“I think kids are on computers too much,” said Wendy Boone, a book donor. “I allowed mine to be and that was the worse thing I could do so I’m hoping kids will read more.”

“I just believe reading is fundamental for all children. If you don’t have literate children you’re gonna have problems in society later,” said Drinnon.

They want kids to know books are still in style.

“One thing about having the written word in your hand, you have more ownership of it than looking at something on a screen,” said Drinnon.

You can never get too old for them.

“This is what they need and if I don’t know nothing I know that reading is fun....damental,” said Noland.

So for the next few weeks, look through your bookshelves and when you pass by a WTOC tent – make sure to donate as many books as you can to help a kid who needs it.

“Please bring some books kids K-3 we need to get them off the computers y’all,” said Mills.

We appreciate all of the donations, but we definitely want to say a special thank you to Port Wentworth Elementary. They donated 9 crates of books!

WTOC will continue to collect books through May 13.

