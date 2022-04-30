Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Suspected drunken driver crashes outside of police department headquarters

Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.
Authorities said a 26-year-old female driver drove through a police department's garage in Maine.(Portland Maine Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (Gray News) - Police in Maine said a driver decided to pay them an unexpected visit late Friday night.

The Portland Maine Police Department reports a 26-year-old female driver drove through the department’s garage, went across a pedestrian plaza and then got her vehicle stuck on a set of stairs.

A 26-year-old female driver drove through the Police Department garage, across our pedestrian plaza and then tried to...

Posted by Portland Maine Police Department on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Police said the woman told them she was following her GPS instructions, but responding officers felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level. The 26-year-old was issued a summons for operating under the influence.

Officers said everyone was fortunate that the driver didn’t strike anyone in the incident and urged others not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SCCPSS Interim Assistant Principal pleads guilty to oxycodone distribution offenses
Police lights
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Congress Street
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning in the...
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash on US 21 in Beaufort Co.

Latest News

President Joe Biden took the annual White House press corps' gala as an opportunity to make...
Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents’ dinner
School officials in New York are investigating allegations that a white teacher told his class...
Teacher under fire for cotton, handcuffs in class on slavery
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two injured after shooting in Screven County
Man dies following a motorcycle wreck in Wayne County
Man dies following a motorcycle wreck in Wayne County
THE News at 11 Saturday
Two local players taken in the NFL Draft