SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash on US 21 in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning in the Lowcountry.

According to troopers, a vehicle traveling southbound on US 21 attempted a left turn onto Old Jericho Road, just after midnight, when another vehicle traveling northbound on US 21 collided.

The driver of the vehicle traveling northbound died.

The passenger in the vehicle traveling northbound and the driver of the vehicle traveling southbound were taken to the hospital.

SCHP continues to investigate with assistance from the Multi-Disciplinary Action Investigation Team.

