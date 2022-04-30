Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash on US 21 in Beaufort Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning in the...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning in the Lowcountry.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning in the Lowcountry.

According to troopers, a vehicle traveling southbound on US 21 attempted a left turn onto Old Jericho Road, just after midnight, when another vehicle traveling northbound on US 21 collided.

The driver of the vehicle traveling northbound died.

The passenger in the vehicle traveling northbound and the driver of the vehicle traveling southbound were taken to the hospital.

SCHP continues to investigate with assistance from the Multi-Disciplinary Action Investigation Team.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SCCPSS Interim Assistant Principal pleads guilty to oxycodone distribution offenses
Police lights
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Congress Street
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two injured after shooting in Screven County
Man dies following a motorcycle wreck in Wayne County
Man dies following a motorcycle wreck in Wayne County
THE News at 11 Saturday
Two local players taken in the NFL Draft
THE News at 11 Saturday
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
1 person dead after fatal wreck Saturday