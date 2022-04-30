Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

SSU Baseball clinches SIAC regular season title

Savannah State baseball swept a doubleheader with Benedict College on Friday to clinch the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) regular season championship.
Savannah State baseball
Savannah State baseball(SSU Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State baseball swept a doubleheader with Benedict College on Friday to clinch the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) regular season championship.

Savannah State rolled to a 15-4 win over Benedict in game one and followed it up with a 7-2 win in game two.

The Tigers improved to 32-10 overall and 27-2 in SIAC. With the title, Savannah State has secured the number one seed into the 2022 SIAC Baseball Championship, set for May 5-8 in Albany, Ga.

SSU concludes the regular season on Saturday with the final game of the series with Benedict. First pitch in Columbia, S.C. is set for 1:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former SCCPSS Interim Assistant Principal pleads guilty to oxycodone distribution offenses
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm
Police lights
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Congress Street
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor

Latest News

Windsor Forest's Mike Cabellero on his signing day
Windsor Forest’s Mike Cabellero wins 69th Ashley Dearing Award
D1 golf conference championship being played on Dataw Island
D1 golf conference championship being played on Dataw Island
A player tees off in the 2022 CAA Men's Golf Conference Championship at Dataw Island's Cotton...
D1 golf conference championship being played on Dataw Island
Eagles wrap spring football with annual Blue-White game
Eagles wrap spring football with annual Blue-White game