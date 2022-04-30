SSU Baseball clinches SIAC regular season title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State baseball swept a doubleheader with Benedict College on Friday to clinch the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) regular season championship.

Savannah State rolled to a 15-4 win over Benedict in game one and followed it up with a 7-2 win in game two.

The Tigers improved to 32-10 overall and 27-2 in SIAC. With the title, Savannah State has secured the number one seed into the 2022 SIAC Baseball Championship, set for May 5-8 in Albany, Ga.

SSU concludes the regular season on Saturday with the final game of the series with Benedict. First pitch in Columbia, S.C. is set for 1:00 P.M.

