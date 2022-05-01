The Braves organist plays at Georgia Southern games

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this season the Braves World Series Trophy made a stop at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Another visitor from Braves Country came to Statesboro Saturday.

“I’ve been playing college baseball games for, I don’t know, twelve years now, I got contacted maybe in October by Georgia Southern last year, and I said, ‘yeah, let’s make a weekend out of it,” Matthew Kaminski, Braves Organist said

Matthew Kaminski is the Organist for the Atlanta Braves, and he brought his keyboard down to Statesboro to play for the Eagles series against Coastal Carolina.

The timing couldn’t be better, Georgia Southern cracked the top 25 nationally.

In his 14th season with the Braves, Kaminski says it’s been a special year.

“I started in 2009 over at Turner Field, one of my best memories was playing in the parade, so when they had their championship parade in Atlanta, I got to actually be in the back of a semi-truck on a flat bed, and it was really cold outside, I remember my hands were like shaking, but I was playing in the back of the truck for a million people,” Kaminski said.

He says he hopes he adds to the experience when you spend a day at the ballpark.

“Looking out here, I’m looking to see if people are clapping. I’m hearing if they are clapping, because I want them to enjoy themselves,” Kaminski said.

He says during a Major League Baseball game he can play 50 to 60 songs a game and most of the songs he knows by memory.

The Braves return home May 6.

