Community comes out for annual Books, Blankets, and Family Fun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a fun and educational day Saturday in Daffin Park as the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System held their Books, Blankets and Family Fun event.

It’s the third year the school system invited all of the district’s families out to the park to enjoy the importance of academics through fun activities.

School mascots, teachers, principals and Superintendent Dr. Ann Levett were some of the many in attendance.

Educational booths lined the street all with one main goal- to teach the future generations.

School leaders say they’ve seen these events do pay off. They tell WTOC the school system has a record-breaking 90.1 graduation rate.

One parent says her favorite part of the event was the celebrity readers who took the time to read to the children, which included our very own Camille Syed and Mariah Congedo.

“It’s all about academics and doing the things that we need to ensure that our students are getting the quality educational experiences and a little bit extra to make school fun and important so they’re staying on task,” said Kurt Hetager, Chief Public Affairs and Administrative Services Officer at Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

“Reading to them on the blanket, that’s the best part because they’re so engaged and focused. It’s nice to see them engaged in a book instead of technology like my cell phone,” said Davida Makepeace.

Staff say they were thrilled to see thousands of people take time out of their weekend to come out.

