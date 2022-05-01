Sky Cams
Foreign exchange students in Savannah help raise money for Ukraine

By Mariah Congedo and Hayley Boland
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One student in Savannah has a strong tie to the conflict in Ukraine and is working to help fundraise for people impacted by the war.

Ava Piotrowska is a foreign exchange student from Poland. Back in her home country, her family has been involved in refugee outreach.

Piotrowska says Ukrainian refugees are living in her bedroom and much of her clothing, at home, has been donated to them.

“My parents are hosting a woman with a year and a half old child. She will be staying there until the middle of May. I don’t know, I just decided this is something I want to do, help people from Ukraine,” said Piotrowska.

Piotrowska says she decided she wanted to help even though she is a continent away.

She and other exchange students organized a bake sale, Saturday, at Daffin Park to raise money for Ukraine. The group raised more than $500.

Piotrowska says she and another Polish exchange student also organized an “out of uniform” day at Savannah Arts Academy. Students could dress down in exchange for a donation. The effort, she says, raised nearly $4,000.

“When challenges arise, and this is one of the bigger challenges in an exchange year, they always rise to the occasion. They’re always innovative and imaginative and creative,” said Connie Polk, Area Coordinator for Greenheart Exchange.

Greenheart Exchange is a nonprofit organization that offers cultural exchange programs in the United States for people all over the world.

Piotrowska says she will be returning home next month.

