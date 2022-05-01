Sky Cams
Jamie Ertle’s Sunday WX Forecast 05-01-2022

By Jamie Ertle
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happy first day of May! We’ll have plenty of sunshine to start the day and temperatures will warm to 80° already by lunchtime. Afternoon highs will be around 84°, even 80° at the beaches.

I’ll be watching the sea breeze move inland potentially collide with some inland energy. Clouds will be increasing mid afternoon and there’s a 20% chance of late day showers and storms. Most of those form west of I-95 and will try to drift east near dinner time and 8:06pm sunset.

Daybreak Monday: 64° mix of sun and clouds to start with an afternoon high of 86°, 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Daybreak Tuesday: 67° mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high of 88°, 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Temperatures will remain above the normal of 82° peaking in the upper 80s to lower 90s Thursday and potentially Friday in advance of a cold front, then remain about five degrees cooler Saturday and Sunday. Better chance of showers and storms Friday and Saturday beyond the sea breeze, which is the main trigger this week for rain.

BEACHES: Moderate Risk of rip currents at area beaches today.

MARINE: Today...S winds 10 kt, becoming SE 10-15 kt this afternoon, seas 2-3 ft (3-4 ft south of the Altamaha) Monday...SW winds 5-10 kt, seas 2-3 ft (3-4 ft south of the Altamaha)

Stay safe!

~JErtle

