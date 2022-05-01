Sky Cams
Man dies following a motorcycle wreck in Wayne County

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man died following a motorcycle crash in Wayne County Thursday night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a man on a silver Suzuki motorcycle was involved in a brief pursuit by the Wayne County Sheriff’s office just before 11:30 p.m.

Troopers say the motorcycle traveled off the roadway on Rayonier Road and struck several small trees.

The driver, Ondraus Devon Grigsby died from his injuries related to the crash.

