Man dies following a motorcycle wreck in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man died following a motorcycle crash in Wayne County Thursday night.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a man on a silver Suzuki motorcycle was involved in a brief pursuit by the Wayne County Sheriff’s office just before 11:30 p.m.

Troopers say the motorcycle traveled off the roadway on Rayonier Road and struck several small trees.

The driver, Ondraus Devon Grigsby died from his injuries related to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.