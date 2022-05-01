Sky Cams
1 person dead after fatal wreck Saturday

(Allison Baker)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a wreck in Hinesville Saturday.

The incident took place on Briar Bay Road.

According to GSP, a Chevrolet Caprice was traveling north then entered the east shoulder lane.

They say the driver over-corrected the steering wheel and the car began to rotate counterclockwise leaving the road on the west shoulder striking several trees.

The car caught fire and the driver died on the scene.

This wreck is under investigation.

