Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the area of US-17 and Buckhalter Road.
They say the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.
Traffic on US-17 is blocked off while the investigation continues.
According to the Chatham County Police, the pedestrian died.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
