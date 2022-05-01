Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol are investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the area of US-17 and Buckhalter Road.

They say the pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles.

Traffic on US-17 is blocked off while the investigation continues.

According to the Chatham County Police, the pedestrian died.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.