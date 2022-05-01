Stacey Abrams holds ‘One Georgia Event’ in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahead of next month’s primary elections candidates for Georgia governor are making their pitches to voters in the Coastal Empire.

Crowds gathered at a campaign event in Savannah for democratic candidate Stacey Abrams Saturday.

Abrams said this one was one of many stops she plans on making to the Coastal Empire ahead of election day.

“Coastal Georgia is not the same as Atlanta. I know that Decatur is not the same as Buckhead. But I believe we need a governor who sees all of us and serves all of us and believes in all of us and that is why I’m running,” Stacey Abrams, Democratic Candidate for Georgia Governor said.

It’s part of her “One Georgia” tour across the state. She was joined by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Main topics covered during her speech included her plans to education, the economy, and lowering the cost of health care.

“I’m running because I want to expand Medicaid and bring 3.5 billion dollars to the state of Georgia,” Abrams said.

Abrams also speaking out on recent state gun legislation allowing gun owners to carry a firearm without a permit amid a slew of recent shootings in the Coastal Empire.

“It is making people more paranoid about their safety. We should not make concealed carry permits a thing of the past and as the governor of Georgia, I will work with every single person I can to repeal these senseless gun laws we’ve put on the books in the last decade,” Abrams said.

Those who gathered for Saturday’s event say they think Abrams can have a successful run the second time around after a failed bid for the governor’s mansion in 2018.

“I have great hope in what she talks about and believes in and the future that she sees for Georgia,” Kay Wolfersperger, Campaign Event Attendee said.

Abrams also criticizing the performance of those at a recent WTOC republican primary debate who are running to oppose her on the November ballot.

“Because Stacey Abrams and him can’t admit they got beat,” Gov. Brian Kemp said.

“While I appreciate the public service you all do, I do not think you had public servants on that show,” Abrams said.

Abrams said this one was one of many stops she plans on making to the Coastal Empire ahead of election day.

She’s previously made stops in Brunswick and Midway this election cycle.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.