Two local players taken in the NFL Draft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the 2022 NFL Draft came to a close Saturday, a pair of local stand-outs were selected.

First off the board out of the 912: former Bradwell Institute star Kevin Harris.

The running back out of South Carolina was taken by the New England Patriots in the sixth round and pick 183.

Harris elected to forego his final year of eligibility to turn pro, finishing his Gamecock career with 1,976 rushing yards. He also scored 23 career touchdowns, tying for seventh on the school’s all-time list.

In 2020 he led the SEC in rushing yards.

With the 7th pick in the 7th round the Green Bay Packers picked up former Long County and Georgia Tech stand-out Tariq Carpenter.

Carpenter started 41 of his 52 career games over 5 seasons at Tech, notching four interceptions and three forced fumbles, including 65-tackles and 3 pass break-ups in 2021.

He said he thinks he’ll be playing linebacker in Green Bay instead of safety, and said he was happy to be with such a storied franchise.

“The GM called me, you know, he just asked me if I was ready to be a Packer, and then the coach that told me that I was going to be a packer hopped on the phone call and told me that he told me so. You know, I’m just glad that they kept their word, I just wish it was a little bit sooner, you know, but everybody is in the same playing field now. Just got to let the work talk now,” Carpenter said. “I look forward to, you know, just learning that scheme, you know, going out there, being an immediate special team guy, and you know, going to be a sponge to learn that new linebacker spot.”

Carpenter was the only Yellow Jacket drafted this season, and said he’ll be heading out to Green Bay in the coming days.

