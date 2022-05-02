Chatham Co. Animal Services hosting ordinance meeting Monday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening Monday, Chatham County Animal Services will host a public meeting for feedback on possible changes to the Animal Services Ordinance.

That will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Legislative Courthouse. To make a comment you must register in advance.

You can register here. You can see a draft of proposed changes here.

