Chatham Co. Animal Services hosting ordinance meeting Monday

Proposed ordinance could change rules for pet owners in Chatham County
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening Monday, Chatham County Animal Services will host a public meeting for feedback on possible changes to the Animal Services Ordinance.

That will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Legislative Courthouse. To make a comment you must register in advance.

You can register here. You can see a draft of proposed changes here.

