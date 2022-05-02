The Daisy Foundation honors nurses at East Georgia Regional

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As National Nurses week begins, one local hospital took time to recognize some of the nurses who take the lead in their work.

Hospitals like East Georgia Regional in Statesboro team with the Daisy Foundation to honor nurses and nurse leaders.

The Daisy Award has been around for years but leaders at East Georgia Regional Medical Center say it’s always important to recognize those who go above and beyond especially over the past two years.

Nurse Leaders from across the hospital gathered after being nominated. The award recognizes the people who manage the nurse teams who deliver healthcare to the patients.

Hospital leaders noted today that the past two years of pandemic have challenged healthcare teams like never before. They praised all the nominees but announced Melissa Edrington from the ER team as this year’s winner.

“We know we make a difference in people’s lives. But when it’s made more concrete by receiving an award and getting recognition...it means so much.”

The Daisy Foundation helps hospitals nationwide recognize outstanding nurses and nurse leaders with their quarterly and annual awards.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.