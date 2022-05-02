Early in person voting begins ahead of primary election in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are five different locations you can go to vote in-person in Chatham County.

Some spots, like the mosquito control office, were busier Monday Morning with early voters looking to cast their ballot before going into work.

There was also a relatively small line at the Eisenhower Office Monday afternoon. The possibility of a wait had one early voter looking for shorter lines.

“Eisenhower could be a little crowded, but the Civic Center was just really appealing to me. So, I say to anyone who can come out early, take care of it,” Robert Bryant, early voter said.

A recently passed law has changed how Georgians vote early, shortening the time period for voters to apply for absentee mail-in ballots, and cutting the number of drop boxes for those to be put in, from 11 boxes to three here in Chatham County.

With voting and the election process under the microscope yet again this cycle, the chairman of the Chatham County Board of Registrars says he hopes that leads to even better turnouts.

“I think that, as I said, the added scrutiny to the process has led to added interest. And I hope that leads to increased turnout. Because our board is committed to providing as much access as we can to allow for those who wish to have their voice heard through voting to do so,” said Chairman Colin McRae, Chatham County Board of Registrars.

That includes voters like Edgar Harris, who was dropping off his absentee ballot Monday afternoon at the Eisenhower office early voting location. “I spent a lot of time in the military protecting the Constitution, I think it’s every American’s right to participate in voting,” Edgar Harris, early voter said.

One thing that should be coming to your mailbox, if it hasn’t already, is a card reminding you where your precinct polling location is, so be on the lookout for that.

