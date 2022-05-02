The FDA aims to ban menthols and flavored cigars

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The FDA is working on a plan to ban to menthols and flavored cigars. They announced the initiative late last week.

Menthols is a kind of cigarette that Lung Screening Navigator Banae Thompson says has a cooling, stronger sensation heightening the tobacco addiction.

“It affects your eyes, it affects your hearing, it affects your blood flow as well as your oxygen.”

The FDA is working on a ban on menthols and flavored cigars.

In their release, they say the using smokable tobacco products is the leading cause of preventable death in the country.

A study by the FDA shows the majority of the smokers using menthols are African-Americans, with 85 percent of African American smokers using them.

Thompson says the ban could improve health in the Black community.

“If they don’t have the availability to buy what they’re used to they’re either one going to try something else or two may stop,” Benae Thompson said.

A study cited in the FDA’s release says banning menthols would lead an additional 923 thousand smokers to quit, including 230 thousand African-Americans just over a year after the ban goes into effect.

Thompson says, as a Black woman, it hurts to see the toll menthols take on her community.

“It causes a lot of concern because there should be alternate methods to deal with whatever you are dealing with because a lot of people that smoke, smoke because they’re dealing with something. It’s like a coping mechanism,” Thompson said.

St. Joseph’s Candler African-American Resource Center provides helpful information on the effects of smoking all cigarettes and put down that stick.

“So that’s why were big on reaching inside the community, inside the churches, inside these area to reel in the African-American’s in the community to say hey these programs and outlets are available,” Thompson said.

The center is open from Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

