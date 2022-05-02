Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘Friends’-themed house for sale in Ohio

A house that looks like Monica Geller's apartment on the show "Friends" is up for sale in Ohio. (Credit: Aaron Lee via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN) - Hardcore fans of the classic television show “Friends” may want to check out a house up for grabs in Ohio.

The home is designed just like the apartment owned by Monica Geller in the show.

The replica has purple and blue walls, just like it did on the TV set. It even features a mini clawfoot tub, similar to the one in Monica’s bathroom. It also has a new furnace, water heater and air conditioner.

There is no word if there is a pizza-loving neighbor or an “ugly naked guy” living across the street.

The agent selling the home said she repeatedly watched the show and got the house to look as close to the show’s apartment as possible.

The asking price is $162,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Long County and Georgia Tech football stand-out Tariq Carpenter on his draft night
Two local players taken in the NFL Draft
1 person dead after fatal wreck Saturday
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two injured after shooting in Screven County
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams holds ‘One Georgia Event’ in Savannah

Latest News

VIDEO: Bear sneaks into man's car in Cornwall
WATCH: Black bear sneaks inside car
A fired Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a fleeing...
Fired officer charged with murder in shooting of 12-year-old
Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.
At least 20 horses killed in Kentucky barn fire
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
Jan. 6 panel wants answers from 3 GOP lawmakers
Zaporizhzhia is often the first stop for civilians evacuated from Mariupol.
Ukrainian city awaits Mariupol refugees