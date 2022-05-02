Ga. early voting begins Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today is the first day of in-person early voting in Georgia for the Primary Election.

Any registered voter in the state of Georgia can vote early – you do not need a reason.

There are two options to cast your ballot early, either by requesting and mailing in your ballot or filling out your ballot in person.

There are five locations you can vote early starting today and running through May 20.

On Monday through Friday you can stop by to vote from:

Mosquito Control: 65 Billy B Hair Dr.

Civic Center: 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave.

Islands Library: 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd.

Southwest Library: 14097 Abercorn St.

Board of Elections Main Office: 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E

Each is open Monday through Friday and the times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all locations except the Board of Elections which is open from 8a.m. to 6 p.m.

They will also offer some weekend in person voting options on Saturday, May 7 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two locations: the main office and the Civic Center. And on Sunday, May 15 at the main office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The board of registrars in Chatham County says during early voting for the primary in 2020 – they did experience some long lines due to technology issues but those have been resolved and they say it should run smoothly. Just bring your ID and stop by to vote. However, If you have already requested an absentee ballot – you cannot vote in person.

There are some changes from the Georgia Legislature that will affect the mail in ballots and drop boxes.

The time period to request an absentee ballot by mail was shortened – so you have until May 13 to request the ballot and those have to be returned by election day on May 24 at 7 p.m.

Another change from the new voting law – if you plan on dropping off your ballot in a drop box there are fewer drop boxes.

Based on the population size of Chatham County – they are allowed to have three drop boxes and they have to be located inside of an early voting location and only open during early voting hours.

Those drop boxes will be at the Board of Elections main office, Islands Library and Mosquito Control starting today and running through May 20. If you plan to vote by absentee ballot – elections officials recommend starting that process today to make sure to get everything sorted before the deadline.

“Anybody who returns something that is non compliant will get a cure letter it’s called, so there is a safeguard in case you have not done everything with respect to the absentee ballot you will get that cure letter back from us and that will give you the opportunity to fix whatever it is about your absentee ballot that may have been not compliant with the requirements,” said Colin McCrae, Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman.

Again, Election Day is on May 24. Even though this is a primary, there are also some local races happening that will be decided during this election.

South Carolina early voting

For South Carolina voters, most of you have a little more time to get ready. Early in-person voting in Beaufort County starts two weeks from today on May 16 at the election offices during regular business hours.

However on Hilton Head Island, early voting does start today for a special election.

Voters will fill the absent seat on the island’s Public Service District 4 - that election is on May 31.

The seat is in the public service water utility council and will make decisions on issues like wastewater and sewage.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.