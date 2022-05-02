Sky Cams
Greenbriar Children’s Center announces a free summer transition program

(WFIE)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Greenbriar Children Center will soon offer a summer transition program for kindergarteners.

The summer transition program is a free six-week program to help children who will be attending kindergarten in the Fall and who did not attend a Georgia Pre-K program or a head start program, or who did not attend for a full year.

“A child may also attend if he or she has attended a Georgia Pre-K program or a Head Start program, but their current teacher feels that the child requires additional classroom time to prepare him or her for success,” said Gena P. Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar.

The program will be taught by a Georgia Pre-K teacher and an assistant teacher.

For information on the program, please contact Greenbriar Children’s Center at (912) 234-3431 or email ctrice@greenbriarchildrenscenter.org.

