Hendrix Park announces that some sports will return May 14

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - They’re calling it “The Return.” That’s how officials in Bryan County are describing their recent announcement that some sports may soon be returning to Hendrix Park.

You may remember the park was severely damaged after last month’s EF4 tornado tore through the area.

A rush of activity at Hendrix Park as crews work ahead of that much anticipated return to this park that has been a staple in this community for generations.

Crews have been working on repairing fencing, backstops, and the infields and say they’re now ready to partially welcome back the community.

County Park officials say they will have a big event on May 14 featuring both baseball and softball games along with food trucks and other community activities.

They say it’s been a big effort to make repairs on the park and that recovery will continue for some time given the amount of devastation.

But they say they wanted to open certain sections of the park as early as possible.

“We want to show people that we care about the community, we care about athletics. We care about the things that we offer and that’s the leisure, the recreation, and all the sports. And we want them to know that we are in the works of coming all the way back, but May 14, we’re going to come back in some capacity in a playing mode,” Dr. Samose Mays said.

Officials say that after the May 14th return, they also hope to be able to hold summer camps as the school year draws to a close.

