Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

LongHorn employee celebrates 1 million steaks grilled

Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored...
Gayle Dudley was named “grill master legend” after grilling 1 million steaks and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.(KZWARD Photography via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Talk about a job “well done.”

Gayle Dudley, an employee at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Georgia, just reached a huge milestone – she’s grilled a whopping 1 million steaks.

Dudley has been cooking at the LongHorn location in Columbus for 20 years.

She was named “grill master legend” after hitting the seven-digit landmark and was honored with a surprise ceremony where she was given a special gold chef’s coat and a $5,000 check.

LongHorn’s parent company, Darden Restaurants, said Dudley is one of only 14 workers to ever surpass grilling 1 million steaks.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Long County and Georgia Tech football stand-out Tariq Carpenter on his draft night
Two local players taken in the NFL Draft
1 person dead after fatal wreck Saturday
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two injured after shooting in Screven County
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams holds ‘One Georgia Event’ in Savannah

Latest News

Voting begins for special election on Hilton Head Island
Voting begins for special election on Hilton Head Island
Sky Korbut, 15, has a "long road to recovery" after surviving a car crash in Oregon.
15-year-old who survived car crash because of seatbelt has ‘long road to recovery’
The girl told police she was on her way to school when the man grabbed her from behind.
WATCH: Man accused of trying to abduct student at bus stop
Virtual Reality manufacturing career training
Savannah Tech, Goodwill team up to offer new career training opportunity
Crocs launched a new collection inspired by Cinnamon Toast Crunch (seen here), Cocoa Puffs,...
Crocs launch cereal-themed collection