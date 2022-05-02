Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, returns to May perch

A scene entitled "The Battle of Versailles" staged by Tom Ford is displayed as part of the Met...
A scene entitled "The Battle of Versailles" staged by Tom Ford is displayed as part of the Met Museum Costume Institute's exhibit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" during a press preview on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Well, hello first Monday in May. The year’s biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval.

And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is. It’s been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited.

This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400. More than $16.4 million was raised last year.

The starry event is the institute’s primary budget feeder.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Long County and Georgia Tech football stand-out Tariq Carpenter on his draft night
Two local players taken in the NFL Draft
1 person dead after fatal wreck Saturday
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two injured after shooting in Screven County
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams holds ‘One Georgia Event’ in Savannah

Latest News

Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn performing this June at the Enmarket Arena
Eagles Coming to Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as Eagles, Savannah Philharmonic set to perform
Savannah Fair Grounds meeting
City leaders host community engagement meeting on Savannah fairgrounds plan
Georgia Southern engineering student joins Netflix baking show
Georgia Southern engineering student competes on new Netflix baking show