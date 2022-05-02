Parents struggle to find baby formula due to shortage

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We’ve gone to Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, we checked Amazon, nothing it’s all out of stock.”

Moms with infants at home like Kyla Marquez are going store to store, striking out in finding the right baby formula for their little one.

“We don’t really know how we’re going to feed her,” Kyla Marquez said.

Born 14 weeks premature, Marquez’s eight-month-old daughter has been taking Similac Neosure. But she only has about 18 days’ worth left.

‘We don’t know what we’re going to do when we run out,” Marquez said.

There was a recall on three baby formulas in February by the manufacturing company Abbott. They’re under investigation as some infants became ill.

“It’s extremely stressful because she might not get the nutrients she needs and she might start losing weight, she might become nutrient deficient. We don’t know,” Marquez said.

The Food and Drug administration’s announcement that Abbott would be able to sell some products on a case-by-case basis doesn’t make Marquez feel any better, especially since Neosure is not on that list.

“It actually just makes me feel like it’s going to be even more prolonged than we thought,” Marquez said.

The FDA says parents in need of certain formulas should contact Abbott directly, after talking to your pediatrician.

“It’s not okay for babies to go hungry or parents to have to dilute the formula which is bad for babies. They will starve and I don’t feel like it’s getting attention it really needs from those in power who can hopefully give us some answers,” Marquez said.

Answers she and other parents across the nation hope to have soon for the sake of their baby’s health.

The specialty and metabolic formulas that may be released on a case-by-case basis are the following: Glutarex-1, Glutarex-2, Cyclinex-1, Cyclinex-2, Hominex-1, Hominex-2, I-Valex-1, I-Valex-2, Ketonex-1, Ketonex-2, Phenex-1, Phenex-2, Phenex-2 Vanilla, Pro-Phree, Propimex-1, Propimex-2, ProViMin, Calcilo XD, Tyrex-1, Tyrex-2 and Similac PM 60/40.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.