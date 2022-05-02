National Small Business Week on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - For a place like Tybee Island, small businesses are the heartbeat of the economy. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, these are the businesses that you’re using when you’re here.

Cate Campbell, a local artist and owner of Tybee Island Bakery, said, “small business week is a time for us to celebrate each other on Tybee Island. We are ambassadors of this small island.”

For some, like Cate Campbell … owning a small business has really been a way of life.

“My father ran a restaurant and we worked in that restaurant when we were little kids. My first memory is being in the back of the house in a playpen.”

Fast forward some time and Campbell has followed suit. She now runs Tybee Island Bakery and sells her artwork here at Tybee Cottage Art Gallery.

“When you own a business in a community, you’re investing in the entire welfare. The money stays within the community and the people are more interested in what you do within the community.”

“We’re designed, especially our kayaking, for beginners, family, intermediate.”

Freddie Barber also runs businesses on the island. He’s the General Manager of Tybee Jet Ski and AquaDawg Kayak Company. He says while a lot of their business is from the tourists who come and rent from them, many locals do too.

“In the summertime we call it ‘staycation’ when they come down and stay for the weekend and go back from surrounding counties.”

Supporting small business, however, doesn’t only mean spending money at one. Other ways you can support is by sharing their social media page or by leaving a review online. Barber says this is especially important for businesses that aren’t located right on the island’s main drag.

“It’s kind of hard to find if you never been here before, but the city does a great job in ensuring that happens.”

Tybee Island Main Street is also offering locals appreciation cards. Businesses who participate can use it as an incentive to get people in the door and residents, in all of Chatham County, can use them to get discounts when they shop.

“Come support your small business. It’s good for the community and it’s good to give back.”

If you want to get your locals appreciation card, you can get one through Tybee Island Main Street and pick it up at city hall.

