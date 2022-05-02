Pembroke city hall serves as an early voting location for North Bryan Co. residents

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday marks the start of early voting in Georgia ahead of this month’s primary.

Pembroke city hall is serving as the early voting location for the north end of Bryan County where election officials say about a dozen people came through and cast ballots so far.

This location is different than past election cycles.

Early voting for north Bryan residents is typically held at a local community center but that location was damaged in last month’s tornado, forcing officials to change polling places.

As for the rest of the area any registered voter in the state of Georgia can vote early, you do not need a reason.

There are two options to cast your ballot early, either by requesting and mailing in your ballot or filling out your ballot in person.

Operating hours for polling places do vary so be sure to check with your location before heading to the polls and be sure to have your ID with you.

If you want to vote early by mail, you have until May 13 to request that ballot.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.