Proud to be a Farmer: Chad Hendrix

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A third-generation farmer in Tattnall County says this year may go down in the books as the most challenging.

From the cost of fuel to the challenge of getting parts, Chad Hendrix says it’s a year like none before.

Ride by a field as Chad Hendrix and his family plant peanuts and it looks like a Nascar pit crew.

They’re loading seed in the hoppers to plant row after row. But farming is certainly different from his earliest memories in the field.

“Four or five years old, driving a tractor for daddy and granddaddy picking tobacco, yessir,” Chad Hendrix, farmer said.

Each pass this season serves several purposes, he’s planting and applying an herbicide, a fungicide, and some fertilizer too.

He says this year is tougher and more costly than ever before.

“I can say it in one word. The cost of inputs has skyrocketed. From seed, fertilizer, chemicals all the way to fuel,” Hendrix said.

The family grows a range of row crops through the year as well as raising chickens, cows, and running a trucking company in the off season.

He says diversity and faith remain the keys.

“When you put this much money in the ground, if you don’t have faith, it’ll drive you crazy,” Hendrix said.

His son is already helping. He’s hopeful the next generation can continue what they do.

“I’ve joked about it, but there’s nothing else I would do. It’s in my blood and I can’t do anything about it,” Hendrix said.

The satisfaction of working for himself and overcoming the odds each year make Chad Hendrix Proud to be a Farmer.

