Savannah Tech, Goodwill team up to offer new career training opportunity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday kicked off Goodwill week.

Locally they did so with a big announcement of a new partnership with Savannah Tech.

“It’s all about getting them started and getting that foot in the door and also helping them assess and overcome those barriers to life so that they can do those things,” said Goodwill Southeast Georgia Opportunity Center Manager Melanie Goodwin.

That’s long been the goal of the Goodwill Opportunity Center.

Now thanks to a new partnership with Savannah Tech, they have a new resource to help them do just that.

“It’s just such a cool learning experience. I absolutely loved it, it’s just so neat,” said Goodwin.

Using VR, they’re able to bring the classroom to them.

“What this technology does is it enables someone to basically enter the world of manufacturing and logistics without having to go anywhere,” said Savannah Tech VP of Economic Development Brent Stubbs.

Giving students a hands on, learn at your own pace experience that could change their outlook.

“Just simply put a headset on and be transported to this new world and they begin to see themselves working there and having a career and we think that could be the first step in changing their lives,” said Stubbs.

Goodwill helping to bridge that gap between dream and reality.

“It’s connecting individuals right here right now. They walk in and say, ‘I’m interested’ at the Opportunity Center. We give them the headset we let them try it we say, ‘let’s set you up on the schedule,’” Goodwin says.

Making it as easy as possible to help anyone interested get heading in the right direction.

“We think this partnership with Goodwill is going to enable people right in those communities to walk up and get access to not just information but actual education that starts to build their confidence and going that next step in developing a career plan,” said Stubbs.

Goodwill will begin by offering virtual reality forklift operator training.

The Goodwill Opportunity Center will be hosting an employment workshop Wednesday to prepare individuals for their upcoming Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Empowerment Center in Garden City.

