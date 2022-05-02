HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A unique election starts today on Hilton Head Island. In many places, water and sewer services are handled by city or county entities. It’s different for Hilton Head.

The South Carolina general assembly created the Hilton Head public service district in 1969 to provide water and sewer services to the Island.

Hilton Head number 1 Public Service District, known as PSD, is split into four areas.. each with elected officials that determine water policy. This special election will fill an open seat in PSD 4 and only residents of that area can cast a ballot.

Pete Nardi, the general manager for the Hilton Head Island Public HHI Public Service District, said, ”what’s coming up May 31 is a special election to fill an unexpired term because we had a commissioner vacate a seat.”

You can see the areas of the public service district outlined here, including PSD 4 in pink where voters will elect a new commissioner.

Voting begins for special election on Hilton Head Island (WTOC)

“Water is our most precious natural resource so it you’re way of selecting your representative for you as a customer and as a resident to have a voice at that policy table when it comes to what we’re doing with water and wastewater here.”

The PSD General Manager says this typically comes up on a general election ballot and explains how crucial the position is to this community.

“Probably the most important role is you are the governing body of the public water, wastewater treatment, sewer, recycled water utility.”

Early voting is officially open for this election and Election Day is May 31st. To be clear though, the dates for South Carolina primary voting are different as early voting for that is still two weeks away.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.