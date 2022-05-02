Warm week ahead with isolated afternoon showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Our work week starts out with temperatures in the low to mid 60s away from the coast at daybreak.

There will be a light southwesterly breeze with mostly clear skies during the morning. Temperatures warm quickly, with temperatures reaching the mid 80s already by lunchtime. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 80s, but there will actually be a slight heat index, making it feel a few degrees warmer during the afternoon.

We're dry this morning, but showers will develop along the sea breeze after lunch! pic.twitter.com/R1dvSL8QQ9 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 2, 2022

Monday Tybee Tides: 6.3′ 9:58AM I 0.1′ 4:08PM I 7.5′ 10:08PM

We'll be above average this afternoon with highs mainly in the 80s! pic.twitter.com/AGzCqpw1om — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) May 2, 2022

A few isolated showers and a storm or two will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Along with a few lightning strikes, there is a low-end risk for small hail and brief damaging wind, however most of us will remain dry. A few showers linger into the evening, weakening after sunset.

Tuesday morning starts out in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Once again, isolated showers and a storm or two will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each of these afternoons as well. Looking at the weekend, isolated showers and storms remain possible with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

For boaters, wave heights remain around 2 feet over the next few days with a southerly breeze at 10 to 15 knots.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

