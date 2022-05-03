Inland showers and storms possible this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. The afternoon will be warm, with “feels like” temperatures near 90 degrees. Once again, isolated showers and a storm or two will be possible during the afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry.

The best chance of rain will be west of I-95 this afternoon, but showers will try to build back toward the coast this evening! pic.twitter.com/dI8VXVu86w — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) May 3, 2022

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 0.4′ 4:45AM I 6.3′ 10:36AM I 0.5′ 4:44PM

Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each of these afternoons as well. Looking at the weekend, isolated showers and storms remain possible with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Afternoon highs remain above average through the weekend! pic.twitter.com/PaVOFohuoR — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) May 3, 2022

We will start to notice cooler air move in Sunday and Monday with highs back in the lower 80s along with lower rain chances.

For boaters, wave heights remain around 2 feet over the next few days with a southerly breeze at 10 to 15 knots.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

