Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Inland showers and storms possible this afternoon

By Andrew Gorton
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday morning starts out in the mid to upper 60s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. The afternoon will be warm, with “feels like” temperatures near 90 degrees. Once again, isolated showers and a storm or two will be possible during the afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 0.4′ 4:45AM I 6.3′ 10:36AM I 0.5′ 4:44PM

Temperatures top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each of these afternoons as well. Looking at the weekend, isolated showers and storms remain possible with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

We will start to notice cooler air move in Sunday and Monday with highs back in the lower 80s along with lower rain chances.

For boaters, wave heights remain around 2 feet over the next few days with a southerly breeze at 10 to 15 knots.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Griffith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of...
Woman with 3 kids in car charged in road-rage shooting that injured teen, police say
Former Long County and Georgia Tech football stand-out Tariq Carpenter on his draft night
Two local players taken in the NFL Draft
1 person dead after fatal wreck Saturday
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams holds ‘One Georgia Event’ in Savannah
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road

Latest News

Isolated showers and storms develop this afternoon/evening
Andrew's Tuesday morning forecast 5.3
Hurricane preparedness
Hurricane Preparedness Week May 1-7
THE News at 6
Hurricane Preparedness Week May 1-7
Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 5-2-2022