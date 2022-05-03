Cinco de Mayo cooking
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might already be planning on a Taco Thursday this week - but you can elevate your Cinco de Mayo menu with authentic all-star tacos.
Chef Carlos Najera from the Savannah Tequila Company in Plant Riverside District is in the kitchen this morning to show us his Taco al Pastor recipe.
Ingredients:
- Pork Butt 2 lb.
- Tortillas - Flour or Corn 20ea
Marinade
- Annato 4 oz
- Orange Juice 4oz
- Yellow Onion ½ ea
- Garlic 5 cloves
- Cinnamon 1 stick
- Oregano 1 Tbsp
- Guajillo Chili 4 ea
- Green Salsa
- Green Tomatillo 8 ea
- Jalapeño 2 ea
- Onion ¼ ea
- Garlic 3 cloves
- Oil 1 tbsp
Toppings:
- Chopped Pineapple 1cup
- Red Chopped Onion ½ ea
- Chopped Cilantro 1 Bunch
Recipe:
- For marinated pastor:
1. Rehydrate Guajillo chilis on water, after got soft, strain and reserve
2. Clean Onion ant chop on big dice
3. Squeeze the orange to obtain the juice
4. Blend all ingredients until get a lightly loose marinade
5. Marinate the slices of pork and place on fridge for minimum 4 hours
6. Cook all pork on a griddle or pan
7. Dice and reserve
- For salsa:
1. Clean the leaves of tomatillo
2. Chop on big dice onion, garlic and jalapeño
3. On a pot add oil, and lightly fry all ingredients
4. Blend everything
5. Reserve
- Serve:
1. Heat the tortillas
2. Place on a plate
3. Add Cooked pastor
4. And salsa, Onion, cilantro and pineapple
5. Give some wedges of lime
