Cinco de Mayo cooking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You might already be planning on a Taco Thursday this week - but you can elevate your Cinco de Mayo menu with authentic all-star tacos.

Chef Carlos Najera from the Savannah Tequila Company in Plant Riverside District is in the kitchen this morning to show us his Taco al Pastor recipe.

Ingredients:

Pork Butt 2 lb.

Tortillas - Flour or Corn 20ea

Marinade

Annato 4 oz

Orange Juice 4oz

Yellow Onion ½ ea

Garlic 5 cloves

Cinnamon 1 stick

Oregano 1 Tbsp

Guajillo Chili 4 ea

Green Salsa

Green Tomatillo 8 ea

Jalapeño 2 ea

Onion ¼ ea

Garlic 3 cloves

Oil 1 tbsp

Toppings:

Chopped Pineapple 1cup

Red Chopped Onion ½ ea

Chopped Cilantro 1 Bunch

Recipe:

For marinated pastor:

1. Rehydrate Guajillo chilis on water, after got soft, strain and reserve

2. Clean Onion ant chop on big dice

3. Squeeze the orange to obtain the juice

4. Blend all ingredients until get a lightly loose marinade

5. Marinate the slices of pork and place on fridge for minimum 4 hours

6. Cook all pork on a griddle or pan

7. Dice and reserve

For salsa:

1. Clean the leaves of tomatillo

2. Chop on big dice onion, garlic and jalapeño

3. On a pot add oil, and lightly fry all ingredients

4. Blend everything

5. Reserve

Serve:

1. Heat the tortillas

2. Place on a plate

3. Add Cooked pastor

4. And salsa, Onion, cilantro and pineapple

5. Give some wedges of lime

